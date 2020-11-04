ACEA map: Affordability of electric cars, correlation between market uptake and GDP in the EU

The European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) has published an interactive map that illustrates the correlation between the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) and GDP per capita for each of the 27 EU member states and the United Kingdom.

Across the EU, 3.0% of all new cars registered in 2019 were electrically-chargeable (ECVs).

11 EU member states still have an ECV market share lower than 1%, of which seven countries even have an ECV share of 0.5% or lower.

The market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) is directly correlated to a country’s GDP per capita, showing that affordability is a major barrier to consumers.

All countries with an ECV market share of less than 1% have a GDP below €30,000, including EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe, but also Italy and Greece.

Almost 80% of all electric car sales are concentrated in just six Western European countries with some of the highest GDPs.