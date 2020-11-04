ACEA map: Affordability of electric cars, correlation between market uptake and GDP in the EU
04 November 2020
The European Association of Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) has published an interactive map that illustrates the correlation between the market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) and GDP per capita for each of the 27 EU member states and the United Kingdom.
Across the EU, 3.0% of all new cars registered in 2019 were electrically-chargeable (ECVs).
11 EU member states still have an ECV market share lower than 1%, of which seven countries even have an ECV share of 0.5% or lower.
The market uptake of electrically-chargeable vehicles (ECVs) is directly correlated to a country’s GDP per capita, showing that affordability is a major barrier to consumers.
All countries with an ECV market share of less than 1% have a GDP below €30,000, including EU member states in Central and Eastern Europe, but also Italy and Greece.
Almost 80% of all electric car sales are concentrated in just six Western European countries with some of the highest GDPs.
There is a clear split in the affordability of ECVs between Central-Eastern Europe and Western Europe, as well as a pronounced North-South divide running across the continent (eg Greece 0.4% and Italy 0.9%).
ECV market share of the 5 biggest EU car markets:
United Kingdom – 3.1% (GDP of €37,780)
Germany – 3.0% (GDP of €41,510)
France – 2.8% (GDP of €35,960)
Spain – 1.4% ECVs (GDP of €26,440)
Italy – 0.9% (GDP of €29,610)
EVs are way to expensive in Europe. A Tesla model 3 costs ~ e50K (in Ireland).
The demand for every larger batteries increases the cost and weight.
However, you seem to be able to get a VW ID3 for e34K, which is a start.
Maybe we'll see a bunch of sub e30K cars next year, and eventually sub 25K EVs.
What people may need to do is to lose the idea of getting a car that can go 300 km when they typically drive < 30 km (each way).
So use EV's as 2nd cars (or first cars) with a rarely used (and already purchased ICE) for the odd long run or weekend away.
What you need for this is an insurance and tax system that is designed for occasionally utilized cars as well as daily use.
Posted by: mahonj | 04 November 2020 at 02:24 AM