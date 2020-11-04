Transport Canada contracts CNL to research clean energy technologies to decarbonize marine sector

Transport Canada has awarded a contract to Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL), Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology organization, to develop an assessment tool to examine clean technologies that could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the release of other pollutants from marine vessels.

The objective of the project is to use CNL’s Marine-Zero Fuel (MaZeF) Assessment Tool to help Canada assess and pursue the use of hydrogen and other clean energy technologies to transition away from traditional forms of fuel that are contributing to marine pollution and climate change.

This three-year project is funded by Transport Canada’s Innovation Center. Once complete, the assessment tool will be applicable to marine operations in Canada, both nationally and internationally, and comes as the Government of Canada works with the International Maritime Organization and international partners to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The project will focus on the development of the MaZeF Assessment Tool to analyze the energy ecosystem within the marine industry, and identify opportunities for Canadian operators to transition to clean energy technologies.

CNL scientists will also examine different technologies that can be used for the production, storage and handling of hydrogen for marine vessels.

Overall, these activities will produce a better understanding of the various propulsion methods available to the marine sector, including fuel cell systems and ammonia combustion technologies in existing engines.

Research will also focus on expanding the MaZeF Assessment Tool to include feasibility and business considerations, safety regulations and life-cycle analysis. This will enable the analysis of the use of hydrogen technologies for port-side operations, such as fork lifts, cranes and transportation vehicles.