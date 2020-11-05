Year-long testing of Leclanché 60 Ah G/NMC cells shows high energy density, high cycle life

Leclanché SA reported that year-long testing of its 60 Ah G/NMC battery cells has shown them to be both high energy density and high cycle life—critical characteristics for a wide range of automotive and e-transportation energy storage solutions. The presentation of results was made by Dr. Petronela Gotcu, manager R&D Cells and Dr. Hilmi Buqa, vice president R&D Cells, Leclanché, at the International Battery Production Conference 2020 Braunschweig, Germany, held online this year from November 2 - 3.





Key findings include:

The lifetime tests on these cells validate over 4000 cycles at ca. 1C/1C continuous for a 100% DoD at room temperature conditions. At the same time, the energy efficiency is stable and above 90% (minimal impedance increase).

The standard 60 Ah production G/NMC cells are high energy density and high power cells allowing good lifetime with higher C-rates symmetrical cycling: fast charge/ discharge within 30 minutes. This can be suitable for various applications, especially for fast charging EV-applications.

Stable cells cycled between 3.00 - 4.35 V reaching 10% capacity increase in comparison to a standard G/NMC cell resulting in lower cost of installed battery pack (euros per kWh) for EV-applications.

Leclanché offers two kinds of rechargeable lithium-ion cells: G/NMC cells for energy intensive applications, and LTO/NCA for leading performance in long-life and rapid charge applications. Both cell types are produced in a pouch format in the company’s Willstätt, Germany manufacturing facility.

Cell assembly starts with the electrode manufacturing exclusively using a water-based binder (WBB) process in an eco-friendly environment. In comparison to organic solvent-based processes, Leclanché’s green manufacturing technology leads to minimal environmental impact, reduced end-cost of the cell manufacturing and improved cell performance. Leclanché is one of the global leaders in applying the WBB technology. Finished pouches are assembled into battery modules in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland based on specific customer requirements.

Automotive and e-Transportation Commercialization Opportunities. The path to a potential mass market application of its technology started back in 2008 with investments of CHF 250 million (US$274 million) and more than a decade of in-house research and development and more than 200 patents. The company’s storage solutions have already been implemented in an array of maritime industry vessels, hybrid railroad locomotives and other specialized vehicles.