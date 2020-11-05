BASF markets new Licity anode binders for Li-ion batteries

BASF has developed a new anode binder series for Li-ion battery manufacturing. The new Licity binders combine improved battery performance with sustainability features.

BASF’s Licity product range for lithium-ion battery binders are suitable for pure graphite as well as silicon-containing anodes. Licity lithium-ion battery binders help to prevent electrode swelling, thus enabling higher battery capacities. Licity lithium-ion battery binders also enhance performance in low temperature environments where Li-ion batteries traditionally do not perform well, BASF said.

Irrespective of focus, all Licity binders enable higher capacity, increased number of charge / discharge cycles and reduced charging times.

Additionally, Licity binders enhance performance in low temperature environments, provide superior adhesion to collector foil and high compatibility with a broad range of active materials, BASF said. Moreover, they can be customized to meet customers’ needs.