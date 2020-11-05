Mitsubishi Motors to raise proportion of electrified vehicles in total sales to 50% by 2030

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 November 2020

As part of its newly announced 30-year environmental plan, Mitsubishi Motors (MMC) says that it will raise the proportion of electrified vehicles in its total sales—with a focus on its plug-in hybrids) to 50% by 2030.

The plan, which represents a medium- to long-term perspective, comprises three parts: MMC’s Environmental Policy, which was revised to incorporate a medium- to long-term outlook; Environmental Vision 2050, which defines the vision of society and the direction of MMC’s initiatives toward 2050; and Environmental Targets 2030, which set out specific targets to achieve by 2030 in order to realize the vision.

The specific targets for the next 10 years are:

  1. Reduce the CO2 emissions from new cars by 40% compared to FY2010;

  2. Reduce the CO2 emissions from MMC’s business activities by 40% compared to FY2014; and

  3. Raise the proportion of electric vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent by 2030.

Based on this new plan, MMC will continue to bolster its eco-friendly technologies leveraging its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Posted on 05 November 2020 in Electric (Battery), Hybrids, Japan, Plug-ins, Vehicle Manufacturers

