Mitsubishi Motors to raise proportion of electrified vehicles in total sales to 50% by 2030

As part of its newly announced 30-year environmental plan, Mitsubishi Motors (MMC) says that it will raise the proportion of electrified vehicles in its total sales—with a focus on its plug-in hybrids) to 50% by 2030.

The plan, which represents a medium- to long-term perspective, comprises three parts: MMC’s Environmental Policy, which was revised to incorporate a medium- to long-term outlook; Environmental Vision 2050, which defines the vision of society and the direction of MMC’s initiatives toward 2050; and Environmental Targets 2030, which set out specific targets to achieve by 2030 in order to realize the vision.

The specific targets for the next 10 years are:

Reduce the CO 2 emissions from new cars by 40% compared to FY2010; Reduce the CO 2 emissions from MMC’s business activities by 40% compared to FY2014; and Raise the proportion of electric vehicles in the total sales to 50 percent by 2030.





Based on this new plan, MMC will continue to bolster its eco-friendly technologies leveraging its plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.