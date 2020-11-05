Neste and LG Chem building a strategic partnership to drive the polymers and chemicals industry transformation towards a circular bioeconomy

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel and a forerunner as a provider of renewable and circular solutions for the petrochemical industry, and LG Chem, South Korea’s largest diversified petrochemicals company and a world’s leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for energy solutions, aim to build a strategic long-term partnership to develop and grow the biopolymers and biochemicals market globally, and more specifically, in the LG Chem’s home market Korea.





LG Chem will start replacing fossil feedstock commonly used in the manufacturing of polymers and chemicals with Neste Renewable Hydrocarbons in the upcoming months. Photo: Panoramic view of LG Chem’s petrochemical complex in Yeosu, South Korea.

Under the partnership, LG Chem will start replacing fossil feedstock commonly used in the manufacturing of polymers and chemicals with Neste Renewable Hydrocarbons in the upcoming months. This helps LG Chem to produce renewable polymers and chemicals to meet the increasing sustainability requirements and expectations of its customers—such as those producing polyolefin-based containers, packaging, hygiene products, and electronic materials—without compromising on quality, performance or recyclability of its products.

Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons are produced entirely from traceable, bio-based raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats, providing a high-quality, more sustainable alternative to fossil feedstock.