Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New Golf R features new torque-vectoring 4Motion AWD networked via VDM with other gear systems
Volkswagen and Greece to create model island for climate-neutral mobility

Neste and LG Chem building a strategic partnership to drive the polymers and chemicals industry transformation towards a circular bioeconomy

05 November 2020

Neste, the world’s leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel and a forerunner as a provider of renewable and circular solutions for the petrochemical industry, and LG Chem, South Korea’s largest diversified petrochemicals company and a world’s leading manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for energy solutions, aim to build a strategic long-term partnership to develop and grow the biopolymers and biochemicals market globally, and more specifically, in the LG Chem’s home market Korea.

19F7BF77-5C4E-4646-A295-027A99967F2E

LG Chem will start replacing fossil feedstock commonly used in the manufacturing of polymers and chemicals with Neste Renewable Hydrocarbons in the upcoming months. Photo: Panoramic view of LG Chem’s petrochemical complex in Yeosu, South Korea.

Under the partnership, LG Chem will start replacing fossil feedstock commonly used in the manufacturing of polymers and chemicals with Neste Renewable Hydrocarbons in the upcoming months. This helps LG Chem to produce renewable polymers and chemicals to meet the increasing sustainability requirements and expectations of its customers—such as those producing polyolefin-based containers, packaging, hygiene products, and electronic materials—without compromising on quality, performance or recyclability of its products.

Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons are produced entirely from traceable, bio-based raw materials, such as waste and residue oils and fats, providing a high-quality, more sustainable alternative to fossil feedstock.

Posted on 05 November 2020 in Bio-hydrocarbons, Market Background, Plastics | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)