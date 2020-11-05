Nuvera Fuel Cells announces commercial availability of E-45 fuel cell system

Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, a provider of fuel cell power solutions for motive applications, announced that its Nuvera E-45 fuel cell system is now commercially available. The most recent addition to the Nuvera product line, the E-45 fuel cell system enables seamless integration into commercial medium- and heavy-duty vehicle applications such as electric delivery vans, buses, Class 8 vehicles such as yard tractors and long-haul trucks, and port container-handling equipment.

The Nuvera E-45 fuel cell engine can provide primary power for a vehicle or be hybridized with batteries to extend EV range to provide high-performance powertrain electrification. Working with Hyster-Yale Group and other project partners, Nuvera has incorporated E-45 engines into a Hyster top-loading container handler which will begin operation at the Port of Los Angeles later this year. Nuvera is also working on development of a Chinese fuel cell transit bus platform.





Our strategy for the E-45 fuel cell engine was to design a system that meets the needs of multiple mobility markets, and easily incorporates into existing electric vehicle platforms, taking maximum advantage of our unique core stack technology. —Matt Weig, fuel cell engine product manager

The Nuvera system includes its own fully integrated compressor and patented control logic for optimized operation. Nuvera fuel cell stack technology incorporates uncoated metal plates and an open flow field architecture that enables a winning combination of low operational cost, compactness, and durability.

The E-45 system is produced at Nuvera’s headquarters in Billerica, Massachusetts, and will eventually also be manufactured in China. Nuvera applications support teams are currently in place in the US, China and Europe.

Nuvera is a subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., which designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names.