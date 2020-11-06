NIO launches 100 kWh battery with flexible battery upgrade plans; cell-to-pack technology

China-based EV maker NIO launched its 100 kWh battery together with battery upgrade plans. With more than 300 patents filed and gained, the 100 kWh battery features CTP (cell to pack) technology, realizing 37% higher energy density. Powered by the 100 kWh battery, the NEDC range of NIO models can now reach up to 615 km (382 miles).





The performance of the 100 kWh battery is underpinned by four technological improvements:

Better thermal runaway management due to the thermal propagation prevention design;

Highly integrated design that streamlines the manufacturing by 40% and improves space utilization by 19.8%;

All-climate thermal management that improves the performance and extends the lifetime of the battery; and

The end-cloud bi-directional communication BMS that supports smart parameter adjustments based on work conditions to improve the battery’s performance under all conditions.

NIO models with the 100 kWh battery will be available for pre-order starting 7 November 2020. Users of the 70 kWh battery can choose to either purchase the new battery for a permanent upgrade, or flexibly upgrade to it for RMB 880 (US$133) per month or RMB 7,980 (US$1,200) per year. The flexible monthly and yearly battery upgrade is designed by NIO to cater to users’ diverse travel needs in different scenarios.

Prior to the 100 kWh battery, NIO had already launched battery-as-a-service BaaS for the 70 kWh battery. Users who choose a NIO model with BaaS do not need to buy the battery, instead, they can subscribe to batteries of different capacity and pay the battery fee on a monthly basis in accordance with their actual needs.

Users who buy a NIO car with the 70 kWh battery with BaaS can immediately enjoy RMB 70,000 (US$10,600) off the price and only RMB 980 (US$148) per month for the battery subscription. For the purchase of a NIO car with the 100 kWh battery with BaaS, RMB 128,000 (US$19,400) will be reduced from the car price with a monthly battery subscription fee of RMB 1,480 (US$224) per month.

NIO has already deployed 158 battery swap stations nationwide. Together, they have served users with more than 1.18 million battery swaps. In combination with NIO’s Power Swap, Power Charger and other power services, the 100 kWh battery will make users’ travel more convenient.