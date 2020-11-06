TWAICE, ViriCity partner to provide detailed e-bus battery insights

Battery experts TWAICE and leading telematics company ViriCiti are partnering to deliver comprehensive battery analytics for electric bus fleets.

The TWAICE predictive analytics software will be available as a Battery Health add-on module to approximately 3000 electric buses connected to ViriCiti’s platform. The software will generate insights into e-bus battery performance and capacity in the form of a battery health report.





ViriCiti dashboard.

Without the insights and knowledge that this partnership will provide, fleet managers and route planners can do no more than guess the status of their batteries.

By combining leading fleet management and state-of-the-art battery analytics software we will create superior value for our joint customers. Furthermore, our companies are united in the commitment to a zero-emission future. —Dr Stephan Rohr, Managing Director & Co-Founder of TWAICE

Customers will now better understand the main factors contributing to battery degradation in their specific cases. Maintenance costs will be reduced, battery issues prevented, and above all, battery life will be extended. Operation-specific advice on improvement can also be given.