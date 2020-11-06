Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ULEMCo collaborates with JCB and Bucher on new hydrogen road sweeper

06 November 2020

ULEMCo has worked with partners JCB and Bucher Municipal to produce a new road sweeper for Aberdeen City Council that demonstrates the ability to use hydrogen fuel in both the primary engine and the auxiliary engine powering the ancillary equipment.

The project for Aberdeen has involved ULEMCo converting a Bucher Municipal (previously Johnston Sweepers) road sweeper to operate on dual fuel. It includes a route to incorporating 6.6kg of on-board hydrogen storage capacity, more than four times that of previous trucks, and enables a second engine—provided by JCB—to power the sweeper’s brushes etc. using hydrogen fuel.

Finding cost effective solutions to decarbonizing power take-off—such as with mobile equipment in construction and specialist vehicle applications—is important to delivering net zero carbon by 2050. As in this case, the approach will enable displacement rates of up to 40% of diesel fuel, and make a significant contribution to CO2 savings and reduced city pollution in real-world applications.

This is the third hydrogen road sweeper that will be deployed in Aberdeen, facilitated by the Council in partnership between the two globally leading UK OEMs in JCB and Bucher and Liverpool based SME ULEMCo. The work builds on the previous project supported by OLEV and Innovate within the Low Emission Freight Trial.

Posted on 06 November 2020 in Engines, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen | | Comments (0)

