Schwarz Logistik using fully electric MAN eTGM distribution truck

MAN Truck & Bus recently handed over a fully electric MAN eTGM to Schwarz Logistik GmbH. The 26-ton distribution truck is used to supply ZEISS to production in Oberkochen in Germany. The vehicle is part of a small series of electric trucks that MAN has been delivering to various European customers since the end of 2019.





The new electric truck from Schwarz Logistik GmbH is used to supply ZEISS to production in Oberkochen.

Specifically, the vehicle will bring primary products from the Schwarz logistics center in Herbrechtingen to Oberkochen three to four times a day in order to deliver them to ZEISS just-in-time.

A charging station installed directly on a loading ramp in the logistics center ensures reliable charging of the MAN eTGM. In order to guarantee the most sustainable operation of the swap body vehicle, Schwarz is currently working on an intelligent charging controller.

The MAN eTGM has been produced as a small series since November 2019. The e-truck for medium-sized and heavy distribution transport can be configured as a refrigerated vehicle, with a swap body or a beverage body.

The eTGM offers a permissible total weight of 26 tons and is driven by a 264 kW (360 PS) electric motor, which has a torque of max. 3,100 N·m. Ancillary units such as power steering, air compressors and the air conditioning are operated electrically and controlled via the energy management system as required and therefore energy-saving.

Using braking energy recovery, the vehicle's kinetic energy is converted into electrical energy during the overrun and braking phases and fed back into the battery storage system. This increases the range noticeably. A display in the cockpit informs the driver about the current energy content of the batteries.

The energy for the truck is provided by lithium-ion batteries from the Volkswagen Group. These are located under the driver’s cab above the front axle, where the diesel drive train is located in conventional vehicles. Additional batteries are located on the vehicle frame. The range of the MAN eTGM is up to 200 kilometers (124 miles), depending on the area of application, climatic and topographical conditions.