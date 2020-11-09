RAC survey finds UK drivers increasing reliance on cars, spurning public transport in response to COVID-19

More than half of UK drivers (57%) say having access to a car is more important than it was before the coronavirus pandemic, with reluctance to use public transport in the future at its highest level in 18 years, according to research for the RAC’s annual Report on Motoring.

Although the nationwide lockdown begun in March led to a marked decline in traffic levels, the 2020 Report on Motoring found that motorists are now more reliant on their vehicles than in the past—largely due to concerns about the safety of public transport and a lack of adequate alternatives.





Two-thirds of drivers in three specific groups—young drivers, those with fewer than 10 years’ driving experience and people living in the capital—are all significantly more likely to say they need a car more now than they did before March.

A majority (64%) still expect to drive to offices or other places of work in the future, a figure which is almost unchanged on the 67% who said they did so before the pandemic. A little over a third of drivers (36%) said they expect to work from home more frequently in the future as a result of the coronavirus.

Despite the rise in home deliveries, nearly seven-in-10 drivers (68%) say a car is essential for carrying items such as shopping, up from 54% last year—perhaps partly driven by the rise in click-and-collect services and people carrying out fewer, larger grocery shops than before the lockdown.

Meanwhile, six-in-10 drivers (59%) say the car is essential for meeting up with friends and family who live elsewhere in the country, significantly up from 45% in 2019.

The research also shows the scale of the challenge to encourage drivers to switch from their vehicles to public transport for some trips even in a post-pandemic scenario. For the first time since 2002 fewer than half of drivers (43%) say they would use their cars less, even if public transport was improved—down sharply from 57% in 2019.

Taken at face value, the declining appeal of public transport seemingly represents a seismic shift compared to recent years, and suggests drivers are more wedded to their cars than they have been for a long time, the RAC said. It also reflects ongoing safety concerns of using potentially crowded public transport systems.

The coronavirus aside, the reasons drivers give for not opting for the bus, train or tram for some trips is consistent with previous years. Nearly half (46%) say fares are too high (2019: 50%), 43% say services don’t run when they need them to (2019: 41%) and 41% say services aren’t frequent enough (2019: 41%).

A similar proportion (39%) complain that bus or rail lines don’t run close enough to where they live or are looking to get to (2019: 38%), while nearly three-in-10 (29%) report services just take too long (2019: 25%).