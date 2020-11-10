FLIR Systems announces AI traffic cameras for predictive traffic management

FLIR Systems, Inc. announced two intelligent traffic system cameras, the FLIR ThermiCam AI (sold as the TrafiSense AI camera in the US and Canada) with thermal imaging and the FLIR TrafiCam AI visible camera, both with artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize traffic flow on roadways and at intersections.





When combined with the FLIR Acyclica cloud platform, cities can apply the AI-camera data to predict traffic, prevent congestion and potential accidents, and create safer roads for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians 24 hours a day.

FLIR traffic systems are currently installed in 75 countries, and with the addition of ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI, FLIR now offers a fully integrated solution that enables traffic engineers and city planners to apply AI-based learnings to continuously optimize traffic flow. The integrated solution enables cities to improve urban roadway design to make cities safer and more livable. —Rickard Lindvall, General Manager, Solutions Business, FLIR Systems

The AI-enabled cameras help control traffic dynamically at the edge through real-time data capture and processing, and provide input to traffic signal controllers at intersections, which improves traffic flow and safety in the moment.

With the ability to capture heat energy data through a thermal sensor within the ThermiCam AI, and a visible low-light, high-definition sensor within the TrafiCam AI, cities’ traffic signals have complete continuous monitoring, in all weather conditions and even through smoke for tunnel monitoring.

The cameras are also Wi-Fi enabled for travel time calculations and other origin-destination applications. In the future, the cameras can be retrofitted with 5G cellular antennas to support vehicle-to-everything (V2X).

The FLIR Acyclica cloud platform provides the tools and analytics needed to better understand traffic data. When ThermiCam AI and TrafiCam AI are paired with the Acyclica cloud platform, cities can apply their AI-based learnings to real time data to make predictive traffic pattern changes for more efficient and safer cities.

The new AI traffic cameras are available globally in the first quarter of 2021.