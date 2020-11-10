Shared micromobility trips grew by 62% in 2019 due to jump in scooter trips

The number of micromobility trips grew 62% from 2018 to 2019 due to the large increase in scooter trips.

Shared micromobility refers to small fleets of fully or partially human-powered vehicles including bikes, e-bikes, and e-scooters. Trips on scooters more than doubled from 2018 to 2019 while bike trips increased by 3% and e-bike trips increased 54%.

Data collection by the National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO) began in 2010 and included only bike trips until 2018.





Data includes systems with more than 150 bikes or scooters and includes only data reported by large cities. Data does not include private or closed campus systems like those operating on university campuses. More detail is in the source report.