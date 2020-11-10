Hyundai plans 12 new SUV models through 2021; ICE, hybrid, PHEV, BEV; 2022 Tucson

Hyundai announced a sustained product blitz of 12 new and enhanced SUVs continuing through the 2021 calendar year. The fresh pipeline of new SUV products will include new and refined internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in, BEV and N performance models.

These models include the Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new dedicated-platform, electrified Ioniq SUV, all of which feature new designs, eco powertrain availability and major platform options.

As an introduction to this blitz, Hyundai unveiled the 2022 Tucson SUV. Tucson gasoline and hybrid models will begin availability for the US market in spring 2021, with plug-in models available in summer 2021. The new 2022 Tucson internal combustion models will be produced at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) and Ulsan, Korea.





2022 Tucson

The new Tucson offers both a Smartstream 2.5-liter, direct-injected and multi-port-injected gasoline engine as well as 1.6-liter, direct-injected, turbocharged hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

The new Smartstream 2.5-liter engine, with high-efficiency combustion, cooled EGR and an optimized ITMS cooling system, delivers 187 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 178 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,000 rpm, with a targeted combined fuel economy of 28 mpg with front-wheel drive. This 2.5-liter engine couples to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

This automatic transmission adds ratio range at both the top and bottom of output speeds allowing for extra thrust off-the-line and a quieter, more fuel-efficient trip on the interstate. A multi-disc and individually controlled hydraulic channel torque converter improves responsiveness by expanding the direct connection band, while a downsized oil pump and double ball bearings minimize frictional losses. Tucson also offers shift-by-wire control of its gasoline transmissions (standard on hybrid models), increasing available console space for other commonly used switchgear.

HTRAC Advanced AWD System. Tucson offers Hyundai’s HTRAC All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) system. The HTRAC AWD system was developed as a multi-mode system, providing an electronic, variable-torque-split clutch with active torque control between the front and rear axles. The driver-selectable HTRAC Normal, Sport and Smart modes help provide confident control in all weather conditions. The Sport setting gives a more agile feel by sending more torque to the rear wheels, for a sporty, dynamic experience. This system has a wider range of torque distribution variability than many competitive systems and is tuned to conditions such as straight-line acceleration, medium- and high-speed cornering, and hill starts.

Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Powertrains. Tucson’s hybrid and plug-in hybrid models focus on a balanced combination of fun-to-drive performance coupled with excellent economy, compared with a pure efficiency focus at the compromise of driving engagement by many competitors.

The Hybrid powertrain 1.6-liter turbocharged gasoline engine produces an estimated 177 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft. of torque, with an estimated 226 total system combined horsepower. The hybrid powertrain also produces an estimated 258 lb.-ft. of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain, with a 44.2 kW electric motor and a 1.49 kWh battery pack.

The Hybrid powertrain delivers this abundant power through an HEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smooth, quiet and efficient performance. Combined, this hybrid powertrain is 30% more fuel efficient than the standard gasoline engine, with 20% more torque for effortless daily driving. This superb efficiency also provides for over 500 miles of range before refueling for greater driving convenience.

Plug-in Hybrid models feature a high-output 1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected hybrid powertrain coupled with a six-speed automatic transmission. The Plug-in Hybrid battery is larger than the hybrid battery, with 13.8 kWh of power, yielding an estimated all-electric range (AER) of 28 miles and estimated fuel economy of over 70 MPGe.

PHEV level-2 charging capability takes less than two hours to recharge the system, using a 7.2kW on-board charger. The Plug-in Hybrid powerplant delivers power through a PHEV-tuned six-speed automatic transmission for smoothness and efficiency.

Shared Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Technologies. Both these new powertrains use cutting-edge engine technology in the form of Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD). This innovative new valve duration technology continually optimizes valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise in key measures of engine performance.

For the first time in a Hyundai SUV, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will also offer standard HTRAC AWD capability to meet the needs of eco-focused buyers with specialized modes for greater adaptability to terrain and weather conditions, including Snow mode. Hyundai’s latest HTRAC all-wheel drive systems for the hybrid and plug-in hybrid have been tuned at off-road proving grounds around the world to maximize forward traction capability over a wide variety of surfaces.

Both hybrid powertrains also utilize a unique Transmission-Mounted Electric Device (TMED), which helps manage the increased performance required of hybrid SUV applications.

e-Handling Driving Dynamics. The driving performance goal for the Tucson was to create a more pure sense of connection between the vehicle and the driver. Driving dynamics match the sporty exterior design, and the handling package is improved, so the new Tucson is even more agile than the previous generation. The suspension has been refined in conjunction with e-handling systems to minimize traditional compromises between sporty handling and superb ride comfort.

Tucson hybrid models feature Hyundai’s e-handling technology, which precisely applies electric motor torque control according to dynamic inputs and road conditions to improve cornering performance for a new level of fun-to-drive dynamics. As the Tucson hybrid turns-in to a corner, the electric motor system applies precise incremental braking force to the front wheels, increasing their tire contact patch on the road surface for enhanced traction and steering response while initiating turn-in. Then, as the vehicle moves to exit the corner, the electric motor applies precise torque to the rear axle, increasing the rear tire contact patches for enhanced traction and control accelerating out of the corner.

Segment-first Exclusive Features. Tucson offers a number of segment-first exclusive features including: