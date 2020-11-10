Workhorse receives purchase order for 500 C-1000 electric delivery trucks from Pritchard Companies

Workhorse Group Inc. received a purchase order for 500 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Pritchard Companies. Inventory financing will be provided by Hitachi Capital America as part of Workhorse’s previously announced strategic partnership with HCA. Vehicles will be distributed through Pritchard Companies’ dealership locations across the country.





Throughout its 107 years of operating history, Pritchard Companies has developed a robust national network of partners and is one of the nation’s largest commercial vehicle distributors, selling more than 30,000 units annually to customers across all 50 states.

The Workhorse C-1000 all-electric truck offers a lightweight design, creating maximum range from modular battery packs. The vehicle also features a low floor that allows easy access for the driver while facilitating loading and unloading.

Separately, Workhorse management announced that it would not meet its earlier projected target of 300-400 vehicles to be produced by the end of 2020.

Although we will still manufacture and deliver vehicles in Q4, it will be a substantially lower amount than our previous guidance. —Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes

Hughes said Workhorse was unable to give a specific estimate because of: