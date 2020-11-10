Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
PNNL team develops catalyst to convert ethanol into C5+ ketones as building blocks for high-value chemicals and fuels
Livent to invest in Nemaska Lithium; extends supply agreement with Tesla

Workhorse receives purchase order for 500 C-1000 electric delivery trucks from Pritchard Companies

10 November 2020

Workhorse Group Inc. received a purchase order for 500 of its all-electric C-1000 delivery vehicles from Pritchard Companies. Inventory financing will be provided by Hitachi Capital America as part of Workhorse’s previously announced strategic partnership with HCA. Vehicles will be distributed through Pritchard Companies’ dealership locations across the country.

C-1000-web-cover

Throughout its 107 years of operating history, Pritchard Companies has developed a robust national network of partners and is one of the nation’s largest commercial vehicle distributors, selling more than 30,000 units annually to customers across all 50 states.

The Workhorse C-1000 all-electric truck offers a lightweight design, creating maximum range from modular battery packs. The vehicle also features a low floor that allows easy access for the driver while facilitating loading and unloading.

Separately, Workhorse management announced that it would not meet its earlier projected target of 300-400 vehicles to be produced by the end of 2020.

Although we will still manufacture and deliver vehicles in Q4, it will be a substantially lower amount than our previous guidance.

—Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes

Hughes said Workhorse was unable to give a specific estimate because of:

  • The inability of our primary battery supplier to meet our volumes due to capacity issues and COVID-related slowdowns; and

  • COVID-19. More than 36% of its production-related staff are currently out with the virus or quarantined awaiting results. Given the situation, Workhorse has modified the assembly process, limited production support from third party sources, and delayed planned additions to the assembly staff.

