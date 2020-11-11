AMPLY Power and AECOM partner to bolster bus electrification for transit agencies

AMPLY Power and AECOM have announced a strategic partnership to help bus fleet owners address and accelerate their zero-emission initiatives. By combining AMPLY’s operational expertise and Charging-as-a-Service technology with AECOM’s specialization in large-scale transportation and utility projects, the partnership provides transit agencies with a turnkey approach to optimize their infrastructure and operations for electrification.

Although 100 percent zero-emission transit bus goals are still years away, it’s critical to address now so that infrastructure and facilities can scale to support efficient electric operations. To facilitate moving fleets from pilot stage to full adoption, we believe this partnership offers what a fleet operator requires, from design and financing to fleet charging infrastructure implementation and management. —Andrew Bui, AECOM Vice President National Transportation Innovation Lead

AECOM specializes in supporting electric fleet conversions by creating efficient staging, optimizing infrastructure requirements, integrating new infrastructures such as solar canopies, designing and coordinating utility infrastructure, and siting new facility locations.

AMPLY’s Charging-as-a-Service model provides charging hardware deployment, management of depot upgrades and utility interconnections, real-time software-controlled charge optimization, debt financing of capital expenditures, and resiliency planning.

AMPLY Power recently broke ground on a project with the Anaheim Transportation Network (ATN), where they estimated a potential $4.8 million in fuel savings over the next 20 years for their 46 electric bus fleet. This builds on AMPLY’s whitepaper, which found that in more than 84% of the top metropolitan areas in the United States, it is cheaper to re-fuel electric trucks, buses, and passenger vehicles with electricity than fossil fuels. Through a service offering with a fixed price metered by utilization, fleet customers such as ATN can draw a direct economic comparison to dispensing fossil fuel without upfront capital costs and operational uncertainty.

AECOM is currently working with Washington Metro Area Transit Authority (WMATA), initially on year-long planning efforts, and now leading facility design to accommodate WMATA’s 12 electric-bus pilot project—an important first step for WMATA as it aims to convert its entire fleet of more than 1,500 buses to zero-emissions.