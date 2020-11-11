Electrify America has opened more than 500 EV charging stations to public; more than 2,200 ultra-fast chargers

Electrify America has opened more than 500 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations across the US, with more than 2,200 individual DC fast chargers.

Since opening its first site in May 2018, Electrify America has set a rapid pace for its network expansion, opening an average of nearly four stations per week.

Stations are located along major routes and in metro areas, placed near shopping, banking and dining amenities. Each station has between three and ten individual DC fast chargers to accommodate multiple vehicles charging at one time. The chargers utilize the fastest technology available today—providing speeds of up to 150kW and 350kW—to help reduce the amount of time spent charging.

Customers are also encouraged to take advantage of the Electrify America mobile app, which allows users to easily locate a station, pay and monitor a charging session at any of the network’s 500+ locations.

Beyond the installation of charging stations, Electrify America is focused on innovating the overall EV charging experience. The network recently introduced a new program to add solar-powered canopies at select station locations, providing customers with shade and protection from the elements while potentially reducing their electricity draw from the local utility.

The first Electrify America DC fast charger site to feature a solar-powered canopy is in Baker, California, where the solar panels charge a battery energy storage system (BESS) on site. The battery energy storage systems store power when electricity costs are low and supplement power during high points of consumption, minimizing impact on the electrical grid. The company expects to have more than 125 fully operational BESS installations in 2021, with 75 located at California stations.





Electrify America plans to continue innovating and expanding its network, which is the largest open DC fast charging network in the US. The company completed its first cross-country routes earlier this year, spanning 11 states and more than 2,700 miles to take drivers from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. By the end of 2021, Electrify America plans to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers.