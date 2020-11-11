Motiv Power Systems receives large follow-up order for electric delivery vans from Bimbo Bakeries USA

Motiv Power Systems announced a renewal of its partnership with Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU), the largest bakery in the United States. This follows a successful 12-month pilot of five Motiv-powered electric trucks that performed flawlessly on real-world delivery routes. (Earlier post.)





BBU and Motiv are now strengthening their partnership, with 23 additional trucks currently in production and another 100 planned for 2021 deployments, all powered by Motiv’s EPIC F-59 chassis. Built on Ford’s popular F-59 platform and electrified by Motiv, the EPIC F-59 chassis is available in Class 5 or 6 configurations.





BBU will deploy these additional vehicles across California, New York, and Pennsylvania.

Delivery vans are a popular choice for large parcel and delivery fleets, linen and uniform companies, and bakery trucks, due to the ample cargo space which is easily accessible while drivers make multiple stops. The last-mile operations and return-to-depot nature make them a great candidate for electrification.

Motiv’s EPIC chassis utilizes the proprietary AdaptEV software platform, which provides optimized vehicle performance and efficiency. The AdaptEV software is in its fifth generation, with features and improvements based on experience from real world deployments over the past five years.

The EPIC chassis are Ford eQVM approved and retain the Ford OEM chassis warranty. By utilizing an OEM chassis, truck and bus builders can install the same bodies on EPIC chassis that fleet managers and drivers are using today in their gasoline or diesel vehicles, enabling an even easier pathway to electrification.