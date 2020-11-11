Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Electrify America has opened more than 500 EV charging stations to public; more than 2,200 ultra-fast chargers
Ford to assemble electric E-Transit van in Kansas City; building out $3.2B North American EV manufacturing capability

NREL report shows EV charging stations continued strong growth in early 2020

11 November 2020

A new report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) finds that about 12.0% and 49.6% of the necessary Level 2 and DC fast EV charging equipment (EVSE), respectively, required to meet projected demand in 2030, have been installed as of Q1 2020.

As of Q1 2020, there were 13,627 public and workplace DC fast EVSE and 71,975 public and workplace Level 2 EVSE available in the United States, according to the report. In Q1, all categories of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) grew. Overall, there was a 6.9% increase in the number of EVSE.

Using data from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Alternative Fueling Station Locator, the report breaks down the growth of public and private charging infrastructure by charging level, network, and location. The report also measures the current state of charging infrastructure compared with the amount projected to meet charging demand for an estimated 15 million plug-in electric vehicles by 2030.

3B1698EB-E0CF-43D4-98A1-8EFBDFB932AA

A map of the United States showing Vermont with the most EV charging stations per 100,000 people, at 105, followed by California at 64, Washington, D.C. at 63.3, Hawaii at 47.7, and Colorado at 40.9. California continues to lead the country in terms of the total public EVSE available.

Among the report’s findings:

  • The states with the highest rate of charging stations per 100,000 people are Vermont (105.3), California (64.0), Washington D.C. (63.3), Hawaii (47.7), and Colorado (40.9).

  • Private EVSE—such as charging for transit fleets or employees only—grew by 3.2%, bringing the total of private EVSE to nearly 14,000.

  • Direct-current fast and Level 2 EVSE are 49.6% and 12%, respectively, of the way toward meeting projected 2030 charging demand for 15 million EVs (though 56.2% of public direct-current fast chargers are only available to Tesla drivers).

  • ChargePoint made up nearly 44% of public EVSE in the station locator, the largest of any charging network.

Posted on 11 November 2020 in Electric (Battery), Infrastructure, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)