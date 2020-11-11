NREL report shows EV charging stations continued strong growth in early 2020
11 November 2020
A new report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) finds that about 12.0% and 49.6% of the necessary Level 2 and DC fast EV charging equipment (EVSE), respectively, required to meet projected demand in 2030, have been installed as of Q1 2020.
As of Q1 2020, there were 13,627 public and workplace DC fast EVSE and 71,975 public and workplace Level 2 EVSE available in the United States, according to the report. In Q1, all categories of electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) grew. Overall, there was a 6.9% increase in the number of EVSE.
Using data from the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Alternative Fueling Station Locator, the report breaks down the growth of public and private charging infrastructure by charging level, network, and location. The report also measures the current state of charging infrastructure compared with the amount projected to meet charging demand for an estimated 15 million plug-in electric vehicles by 2030.
A map of the United States showing Vermont with the most EV charging stations per 100,000 people, at 105, followed by California at 64, Washington, D.C. at 63.3, Hawaii at 47.7, and Colorado at 40.9. California continues to lead the country in terms of the total public EVSE available.
Among the report’s findings:
The states with the highest rate of charging stations per 100,000 people are Vermont (105.3), California (64.0), Washington D.C. (63.3), Hawaii (47.7), and Colorado (40.9).
Private EVSE—such as charging for transit fleets or employees only—grew by 3.2%, bringing the total of private EVSE to nearly 14,000.
Direct-current fast and Level 2 EVSE are 49.6% and 12%, respectively, of the way toward meeting projected 2030 charging demand for 15 million EVs (though 56.2% of public direct-current fast chargers are only available to Tesla drivers).
ChargePoint made up nearly 44% of public EVSE in the station locator, the largest of any charging network.
