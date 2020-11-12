Ford reveals 2022 E-Transit battery-electric van

Ford unveiled the 2022 E-Transit van, an all-electric version of the world’s best-selling cargo van. E-Transit offers the same interior cargo dimensions and standard mounting points for continued integration with hundreds of upfitters and vehicle modifiers worldwide who provide compatible racks, bins and accessories on gas-powered Transit.





With a usable battery capacity of 67 kWh, E-Transit will deliver an estimated range of 126 miles in the low-roof cargo van variant. The E-Transit has a starting MSRP of less than $45,000 for US fleet customers, and comes backed with an eight-year, 100,000-mile electric vehicle component warranty.

Ford will offer a variety of charging solutions to fit fleet and driver needs, whether at home, at a place of business or on the road. E-Transit comes with access to North America’s largest public charging network —providing drivers with seamless public payment capability and providing fleet managers with central account and billing management.

E-Transit features both AC and DC fast charging, coming standard with a Ford Mobile Charger that can plug into a normal 120-volt outlet for slow and steady charging or into a 240-volt outlet for faster charging. Those seeking the fastest home charging solution can purchase the Ford Connected Charge Station, which can fully charge E-Transit in eight hours.

On a 115-plus-kilowatt DC fast charger, E-Transit cargo van low-roof models can achieve approximately 30 miles of range in 10 minutes and approximately 45 miles of range in 15 minutes. When plugged into a 240-volt outlet, E-Transit cargo van low-roof models achieve approximately 10 miles per charging hour using the Ford Mobile Charger. Employing a Ford Connected Charge Station brings the number up to approximately 15 miles per charging hour.

E-Transit features optional Pro Power Onboard, which provides up to 2.4 kW of power for North American customers to transform the vehicle into a mobile generator.

When activated, the standard 4G LTE modem unlocks available data subscriptions and delivers seamless connectivity to help commercial vehicle customers manage and optimize fleet efficiency. A range of dedicated electric vehicle services are available through Ford Commercial Solutions, including electric vehicle data enhancements from Ford Telematics and Ford Data Services.

Remote services such as vehicle pre-conditioning are also available, as well as charging reports that enable fleet managers to reimburse drivers who bring their vans home in the evening.

E-Transit also brings SYNC 4 communications and entertainment technology to commercial vehicles, featuring a standard 12-inch touch screen that’s easy to use, plus enhanced voice recognition and cloud-enhanced navigation. With SYNC over-the-air updates, E-Transit software and SYNC features will stay at the forefront of performance.

On the road with navigation enabled, fleet operators can benefit from new Ford Co-Pilot360 technology such as available Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Speed Sign Recognition and Intelligent Speed Assist, which together identify speed limits and automatically change the vehicle speed accordingly.

E-Transit also features additional standard Ford Co-Pilot360 technologies designed to help fleet customers reduce driver-based insurance claims, including Lane-Keeping System and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking. Available features include Blind Spot Information System with Blind Spot Assist, a 360-degree camera and Reverse Brake Assist. These features can help maintain fleet driving standards and help improve driver confidence.

The E-Transit battery is located underneath the vehicle body, providing up to 487.3 cubic feet of cargo space inside the high-roof, extended-wheelbase variant.

Ford engineers redesigned E-Transit’s rear-wheel drive and rear suspension to optimize cargo space, creating a heavy-duty semi-trailing arm suspension system enabling better steering precision and more confident handling, plus better traction both in laden and unladen conditions.

For E-Transit cargo vans in the US, Ford is targeting a maximum payload of 3,800 pounds, and up to 4,290 pounds for cutaway versions, with an electric motor delivering a targeted 266 horsepower/198 kilowatts of power and 317 lb.-ft. of torque across all configurations.

In the US, E-Transit is available with a choice of three roof heights and three body lengths, as well as in cargo, cutaway and chassis cab versions.

The majority of US Transit vehicles sold last year were upfitted, and Ford continues to provide the same upfit financing support for van customers, including those who purchase or lease.

With 13 upfitters located within 30 miles of the assembly plant, customers get fast delivery to the upfitter of their choice right when they order their van, removing the need for an upfit after delivery.

The all-new E-Transit is backed by Ford’s powerhouse network of 1,800-plus global commercial vehicle dealers, including 645 commercial vehicle centers across the US—about 90 percent of which are electric vehicle-certified—for easy sales and service.