Hyundai to offer 10 electrified models by end of 2022; 7 SUV, 3 car models; new Ioniq 5 and 6

Hyundai committed to offer ten electrified vehicles by the end of 2022, including seven SUVs and three car models. This product blitz includes eco solutions for many of Hyundai’s current products as well as all-new models, such as the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6. Product details for these Hyundai models have a steady roll out cadence throughout the 2021/2022 timeframe.





Hyundai recently a sustained product blitz of 12 new and enhanced SUVs continuing through the 2021 calendar year. (Earlier post.) The fresh pipeline of new SUV products will include new and refined internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in, BEV and N performance models.

These models include the Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new dedicated-platform, electrified Ioniq SUV, all of which feature new designs, eco powertrain availability and major platform options.

As an introduction to this blitz, Hyundai unveiled the 2022 Tucson SUV. Tucson gasoline and hybrid models will begin availability for the US market in spring 2021, with plug-in models available in summer 2021.