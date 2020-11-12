REE partners with Iochpe-Maxion on exclusive wheel and chassis designs for modular EV platform

REE Automotive (REE), the developer of an electric vehicle platform, and Iochpe-Maxion, a multi-billion dollar global leader in the production of automotive wheels and a leading producer of automotive structural components in the Americas, announced a partnership to co-develop and manufacture an exclusive wheel design and chassis solution for REE’s corner modules and electric vehicle platform.

The REEcorner integrates all drivetrain, powertrain, suspension and steering components into the arch of the wheel, enabling the REEboard, a completely flat and modular electric chassis. Each corner is completely independent and powered by the REEboard ECU controlling x-by-wire technology.





The REEcorner drives maintenance costs down by constantly monitoring potential failures through proprietary preventative maintenance AI. Once a fix is needed an OTA update can be sent out, or if needed it takes minutes to replace the entire REEcorner with a new unit.

The REE platform provides customers full design freedom to create the broadest range of EV and autonomous vehicles.

By incorporating Maxion’s vast wheel and chassis design and advanced materials experience into the system integration process, REE’s electric vehicle platform will weigh less and have more free space for alternative propulsion sources.