Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Cummins and Navistar to collaborate on fuel-cell heavy-duty Class 8 truck
Lux Research: battery electric vehicles will be less reliant on lightweighting by 2030

Electrification Coalition report: barriers and solutions to accelerate adoption of electric trucks in freight sector

13 November 2020

The Electrification Coalition released a new report that identifies solutions and actions that industry stakeholders should take to help the United States accelerate the adoption of electric trucks in the freight sector.

The report, Electrifying Freight: Pathways to Accelerating the Transition, outlines the benefits electric trucks have over their diesel counterparts; explains the major barriers impeding their production, sales, and deployment; and establishes the next steps that manufacturers, policymakers, fleet operators, the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain, and other stakeholders should take to facilitate and accelerate freight electrification.

IssueBrief-ElectrificationCoalition_110420-SOCIAL-1024x576

The freight sector presents a unique opportunity to realize the widespread benefits of transportation electrification. Three out of four commercial trucks on the road today—and 98% of Class 8 trucks—are powered by diesel. While medium- and heavy-duty vehicles represented only 6% of vehicles registered in 2018, they were responsible for 26% of petroleum consumption and 23% of US transportation-related greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

In addition to the outsized emissions impact of on-road freight vehicles, the number of freight trucks and total annual freight mileage are projected to increase significantly over the next thirty years as e-commerce booms and the US population continues to grow rapidly.

Posted on 13 November 2020 in Electric (Battery), Heavy-duty, Market Background, Policy | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)