Milan orders another 100 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses

The Milanese operator ATM has ordered another 100 electric buses from Solaris, via a framework contract signed last year. The first batch of 40 Urbino electric buses under the same contract has been already delivered.





Solaris is to deliver the newly ordered 100 vehicles to Milan in the first half of 2021. Once the contract is fully performed, there will be up to 275 zero-emission Solaris vehicles servicing transport in Milan in total. The first electric buses—25 Urbino 12 electric—appeared in Milan in 2018 and 2019.

Milan-based ATM is outfitting the buses with two driver assistance solutions. The first of these is Mobileye Shield+, a warning system—using acoustic and visual alerts—indicating objects in a driver’s blind spot, indicating when a vehicle changes lanes without signalling beforehand or signalling that the appropriate distance to the vehicle in front is not maintained.

The second one is MirrorEye, a solution which will be implemented—for testing purposes—in one electric bus for Milan. This solution consists in replacing side mirrors with cameras ensuring a much better visibility, in particular at night and in difficult weather conditions.

The successive execution of the tender for the supply of 250 electric buses for ATM in Milan is confirmation of earlier declarations of the Italian carrier, in line with which the transport company intends to do without any diesel buses by the end of 2030. The cooperation of Solaris and ATM in Milan began in 2014. Since then, the manufacturer has already delivered 200 vehicles, including 25 electric.

The 1000th electric bus to roll out of the Solaris factory will be among the 100 newly ordered Urbino 12 electric for Milan. The first battery bus Urbino electric was presented in 2011. Since then, the electric Solaris have been already ordered by nearly 100 customers from 18 countries. In 2017, the Solaris Urbino electric was elected the best city bus in Europe.