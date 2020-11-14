START Bus unveils Wyoming’s first electric buses; first Proterra ZX5 buses in US

START Bus, a public transit system serving Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming, and nearby areas and Proterra unveiled the community’s first of eight Proterra ZX5 battery-electric transit buses. The buses are the first battery-electric buses in Wyoming and first Proterra ZX5 buses (earlier post) to be deployed in the United States.





START selected the 40-foot Proterra ZX5 MAX battery-electric transit bus with 660 kWh of onboard energy and the DuoPower drivetrain. START Bus will put the buses into service in late November.

Just available in September, the Proterra ZX5 MAX can deliver up to 329 miles of drive range, which represents the most energy storage and longest drive range of any 40-foot electric bus available in the market today.

The DuoPower drivetrain delivers nearly twice the horsepower and five times better fuel efficiency than a standard diesel engine. It features two electric motors that deliver 550 horsepower, accelerating a ZX5 bus from 0 to 20 mph in less than six seconds.

In addition, the DuoPower can propel a bus up a 25% grade, making it an ideal option for routes with steep hills. By combining this drivetrain with Proterra’s industry-leading battery technology and lightweight composite bus body, this vehicle provides superior performance and is designed to tackle Jackson’s routes and winter climate.

START utilized Proterra’s battery lease program to help lower the upfront price of their buses and ensure funding to deploy eight at once, representing one-third of START’s total fleet.

START Bus is owned and operated by the Town of Jackson.