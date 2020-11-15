Velodyne Lidar introduces solid state sensor for ADAS and autonomy

Velodyne Lidar introduced the solid-state Velarray H800. The Velarray H800 is architected for automotive-grade performance and is built using Velodyne’s proprietary micro-lidar array architecture (MLA).





With combined long-range perception and a broad field of view, this sensor is designed for safe navigation and collision avoidance in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous mobility applications.

The Velarray H800’s compact, embeddable form factor is designed to fit neatly behind the windshield of a truck, bus or car, or be mounted seamlessly on the vehicle exterior. The Velarray H800 will be available at high-volume production levels with a target price of less than $500 to drive broad adoption in consumer and commercial vehicle markets.

Velodyne’s launch of the Velarray H800 lidar sensor, which is the first in a family of solid-state lidars we will be releasing publicly, is important to automakers for three reasons. First, the Velarray H800 was specifically designed for high volume automotive applications with feedback from leading OEM customers. It uses Velodyne’s global network of high-quality manufacturing partnerships that provide the high quantity automakers need. Second, Velodyne’s proprietary technology and experience, combined with our manufacturing capacity, allow us to offer the sensor at a price that makes economic sense for automakers. Third, the world needs enhanced safety in consumer vehicles and the Velarray product line makes that available to end consumers creating safer roadways and cars for all. —Anand Gopalan, Velodyne Lidar CEO

The Velarray H800 features outstanding range, field of view and resolution to support advancements in autonomy and ADAS, from Level 2 to Level 5. This spans the entirety of ADAS features from Lane Keep Assist and Automated Emergency Braking, all the way to the top levels of automated driving. The compact, low-cost sensor can be paired with Velodyne’s Vella software suite, enabling the full spectrum of safety features.

With a field of view of 120 horizontal degrees by 16 vertical degrees, the Velarray H800 allows for outstanding detection of peripheral, near-field, and overhead objects while addressing corner cases on sloping and curving roads. The Velarray H800 provides perception data at a range of up to 200 meters, supporting safe stopping distances even at highway speeds. Featuring a configurable frame rate, the Velarray H800 offers the rich point cloud density required for high resolution mapping and object classification tasks.

The Velarray H800 is Velodyne’s first new sensor to be launched since the company went public on September 30, 2020. The sensor kicks off the next generation of the company’s solid-state lidar portfolio.