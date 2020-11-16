Buick to introduce 2021 GL6 MPV in China with 48V MHEV technology and enhanced connectivity

Buick will introduce the 2021 GL6 to strengthen its lineup in China’s midsize MPV segment. It will officially go on sale on 19 November.





The refreshed family-size GL6 is equipped with a standard 48V mild hybrid propulsion system. It also has a refined interior and offers an elevated connected experience through a pioneering widescreen cockpit and Buick eConnect 3.0 connectivity system.

The 2021 GL6 is powered by a 1.3L dual-jet turbocharged engine paired with a six-speed DSS intelligent transmission. Its mild hybrid system consists of an independent 48V electric motor, a 48V battery, a battery management module and a hybrid control unit, which enable a suite of advanced electrification features that include energy regeneration, start-stop, electric power assist and intelligent charging.

The 48V electric motor provides the 2021 GL6 a more powerful, smooth and quiet driving experience when starting, accelerating, cruising and braking. Its fuel consumption is as low as 6.1 L/100 km (38.5 mpg US), which is an improvement of 7.6% from the current generation. The hybrid system has been put through more than 500,000 hours of stringent testing to ensure reliability and durability.

The 2021 GL6 incorporates the latest Buick eConnect 3.0 connectivity system. It runs on a standard 10.25-inch LED instrument cluster display and center console that are fully integrated.

The IP display behind the steering wheel supports various configurations of driver-centric information and enables full-screen navigation and mapping functionality. The center media touchscreen, featuring a flat UI design, is easy to operate due to Buick’s signature card-style interface. It allows customized settings and a split display based on users’ preferences. In addition, both screens support the synchronized display of multimedia content, and the phone and navigation displays can be personalized for individual needs.

The 2021 GL6 also comes with enhanced voice recognition. The intelligent voice command system is capable of voice interruption and multi-round interaction under various scenarios. The intuitive connectivity also allows seamless integrated mobile phone connectivity, Super ID and cloud-based data-sharing. For the first time, the Buick eConnect 3.0 system incorporates mini-programs for expanded functionality and convenience.

The 2021 GL6 also comes with a plethora of standard active safety features. They include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Side Blind Zone Alert and Automatic Parking Assist.

Introduced in 2017, the GL6 has a 2+2+2 seating layout. Along with the GL8 Avenir, GL8 ES and GL8 25S, it gives Buick a strong position in China’s midsize and large MPV segments.