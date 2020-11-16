Doosan to develop Ceres-based SOFC system for ships

Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the joint development of a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system for marine propulsion and power generation with Navig8, a Singapore-based major shipping company which operates 140 chemical and oil tankers globally.

Doosan will develop and install a SOFC power and propulsion system in a 50,000 ton chemical tanker owned by Navig8 as a pilot program for commercialization. This system will be based on Ceres Power Holdings’ proprietary SteelCell SOFC stack technology (earlier post).

In October, Doosan and Ceres announced a strategic collaboration which includes the building of an initial 50MW manufacturing facility for the manufacture under licence of Ceres’ fuel cell stacks in South Korea. (Earlier post.)

This announcement with Navig8 demonstrates Doosan’s commitment to expanding its new SOFC business into new and innovative market applications outside stationary power markets.

The maritime fuel cell is a promising clean energy sources to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality in the shipping industry which today accounts for over 2% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has announced stronger regulations to cut emissions by 50% by 2050, compared with the 2008 level.

Marine fuel cells can contribute to compliance with greenhouse gas emissions regulations in the industry. Doosan’s pilot program specifically targets meetings these new standards through reducing shipping industry GHG emissions.