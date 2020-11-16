Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center to launch 4 new system usability research projects

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 November 2020

Toyota’s Collaborative Safety Research Center (CSRC) announced four new research projects focused on enhancing advanced technology system designs to be intuitive, easy to understand and to safely engage with drivers. The new projects will be undertaken in partnership with University of Michigan, Miami University, University of Nebraska, Texas Transportation Institute and State Farm.

Toyota’s CSRC is investing $1 million in research projects focused on creating systems that are safe and efficient. These projects will focus on enabling safer and more efficient mobility systems by exploring driver behavior in different environments, monitoring driver health and identifying driver error when interacting with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) technologies.

Data from each project will be shared across the institutions to help speed research, with the results made public to support the advancement of auto safety industrywide.

Since its launch in 2011, CSRC has initiated 63 research projects with 31 partner universities, publishing more than 400 papers and presenting at multiple industry conferences. CSRC research has made meaningful contributions to auto safety industrywide, including studies into human factors on vehicle safety and the efficacy of active and passive safety systems, as well as the collection of driving safety data and development of new tools to analyze that data.

