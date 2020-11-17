Electrify America introduces Plug&Charge payment technology to its charging network

Electrify America’s ultra-fast charging network now offers Plug&Charge payment technology, which allows electric vehicle (EV) owners to begin a charge without reaching for their wallet, smartphone or bank card.

After a brief online registration, drivers can automatically pay for charging by simply plugging in their EV. The charger communicates with the vehicle to identify, authenticate, authorize and bill the customer’s registered account for the charging session. The entire process allows for a seamless charging experience for the customer.

The Plug&Charge feature is enabled by advanced vehicle-to-grid communication technology that utilizes encrypted security measures. It follows the ISO 15118 standard, an international standard that outlines the secured communication protocol that an EV and charging station should use to recharge the EV’s battery. It enables simplified charging functionality for the most prevalent EV charging connector type, called the Combined Charging System (CCS).

This technology is now available on all Electrify America chargers across the US in advance of the anticipated arrival in the coming months of Plug&Charge-capable EVs, including the 2021 models of the Porsche Taycan, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Lucid Air.

Electrify America is the first company to offer this service to multiple automakers. Electrify America offers the fastest charging technology available today to provide charging speeds of up to 150 and 350 kilowatts, a breakthrough for the network that debuted in May 2018.

We are investing in customer-focused technologies like Plug&Charge to make the charging experience easier than filling up at a gas pump. —Cliff Fietzek, senior director of technology at Electrify America

Electrify America, the largest open DC fast charging network in the US, has more than 500 charging stations open to the public with more than 2,200 individual chargers.