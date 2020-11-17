Westport Fuel Systems announces next generation HPDI development contract with OEM partner

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced a follow-on contract for new product development work with its current European-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to apply Westport HPDI 2.0—the company’s LNG system for heavy-duty diesel vehicles—to an updated base engine platform. The program will incorporate new features for the resulting HPDI 2.0 fuel system as well as certification to meet Euro VI Step E emission regulations that take effect in 2024.

HPDI 2.0 offers the same power (>400hp), torque, engine braking and drivability as diesel, required to meet the harsh demands of heavy duty transport with no change in the driving experience.

For competitive reasons, product details and the value of the development program are being withheld.

Westport HPDI 2.0 consists of a fully integrated “tank to tip” solution, with a cryogenic tank and integral high pressure liquefied natural gas (LNG) pump mounted on the chassis of the truck and plumbed to the engine where fuel pressure is regulated before being supplied to the injectors via high pressure fuel rails.



