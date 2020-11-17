Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Government of Québec launches $6.7B 2030 Green Economy Plan; emphasis on transportation electrification
Los Alamos-led study finds how to improve natural gas production in shale; hydrocarbon transport within nanopores

Westport Fuel Systems announces next generation HPDI development contract with OEM partner

17 November 2020

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced a follow-on contract for new product development work with its current European-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to apply Westport HPDI 2.0—the company’s LNG system for heavy-duty diesel vehicles—to an updated base engine platform. The program will incorporate new features for the resulting HPDI 2.0 fuel system as well as certification to meet Euro VI Step E emission regulations that take effect in 2024.

HPDI 2.0 offers the same power (>400hp), torque, engine braking and drivability as diesel, required to meet the harsh demands of heavy duty transport with no change in the driving experience.

For competitive reasons, product details and the value of the development program are being withheld.

Westport HPDI 2.0 consists of a fully integrated “tank to tip” solution, with a cryogenic tank and integral high pressure liquefied natural gas (LNG) pump mounted on the chassis of the truck and plumbed to the engine where fuel pressure is regulated before being supplied to the injectors via high pressure fuel rails.

HPDi-2.0-prelaunch-image

We see strong growth in the European heavy-duty LNG truck market driven by a number of factors, including increased product availability, an expanding LNG fueling network, purchase incentives and compelling ongoing operating cost savings. HPDI 2.0 enables long-haul trucks to fully meet a fleet’s performance demands for payload, performance, and durability compared to state-of-the-art diesel vehicles and outperforms spark-ignited LNG trucks in real world operations.

This new development program confirms that HPDI offers a viable compliance pathway for OEMs to achieve the 2025 heavy-duty CO2 emission reduction requirements and reflects our customer’s satisfaction with the progress we have made growing market share with cleaner, gaseous-fueled transportation solutions.

—David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems

Posted on 17 November 2020 in Diesel, Engines, Heavy-duty, LNG | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)