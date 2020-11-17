Westport Fuel Systems announces next generation HPDI development contract with OEM partner
17 November 2020
Westport Fuel Systems Inc. announced a follow-on contract for new product development work with its current European-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to apply Westport HPDI 2.0—the company’s LNG system for heavy-duty diesel vehicles—to an updated base engine platform. The program will incorporate new features for the resulting HPDI 2.0 fuel system as well as certification to meet Euro VI Step E emission regulations that take effect in 2024.
HPDI 2.0 offers the same power (>400hp), torque, engine braking and drivability as diesel, required to meet the harsh demands of heavy duty transport with no change in the driving experience.
For competitive reasons, product details and the value of the development program are being withheld.
Westport HPDI 2.0 consists of a fully integrated “tank to tip” solution, with a cryogenic tank and integral high pressure liquefied natural gas (LNG) pump mounted on the chassis of the truck and plumbed to the engine where fuel pressure is regulated before being supplied to the injectors via high pressure fuel rails.
We see strong growth in the European heavy-duty LNG truck market driven by a number of factors, including increased product availability, an expanding LNG fueling network, purchase incentives and compelling ongoing operating cost savings. HPDI 2.0 enables long-haul trucks to fully meet a fleet’s performance demands for payload, performance, and durability compared to state-of-the-art diesel vehicles and outperforms spark-ignited LNG trucks in real world operations.
This new development program confirms that HPDI offers a viable compliance pathway for OEMs to achieve the 2025 heavy-duty CO2 emission reduction requirements and reflects our customer’s satisfaction with the progress we have made growing market share with cleaner, gaseous-fueled transportation solutions.—David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems
Comments