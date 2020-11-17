2021 Toyota Mirai arrives in US dealerships in December

The second-generation Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV), which made its debut in 2019 at the Los Angeles Auto Show, will arrive in US dealerships—in California and Hawaii—in December.





With a significant change in styling, this Mirai will offer multiple grades for the first time—XLE and Limited—and is based on Toyota’s premium rear-wheel drive platform. The new platform allows for a highly rigid body that is lower, longer, and wider, with its bolder stance accentuated by available 20-inch alloy wheels.

The change in design also signals a new driving experience from Mirai. A targeted 30% increase in range is achieved by an improvement in fuel cell system performance and increased hydrogen storage capacity. Additionally, the new Mirai will offer a more powerful, engaging and even quieter driving experience than its pioneering forerunner.

Every grade comes standard with a 12.3-inch multimedia touchscreen with 14 JBL speakers including a subwoofer and amplifier, as well as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Behind the steering wheel, an 8-inch color TFT LCD digital gauge cluster displays the speedometer, drive mode, fuel efficiency, MID and more. A Qi-compatible smartphone wireless charging tray also comes standard on every 2021 Mirai.

The XLE grade includes dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, manual rear seat sunshades and power-folding mirrors with puddle lights.

The Limited grade comes standard with a color Head-Up Display (HUD) with speedometer and navigation, three-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and a rear touchscreen control panel with climate control function, rear sunshade toggle, audio controls. A Bird’s Eye View Camera also comes standard on Limited grades, while available on XLE. The Limited grade also gets standard Intelligent Park Assist and a dual-fixed panoramic moonroof with power sliding shade.





Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+. For 2021, the Mirai is one of three Toyota models to include TSS 2.5+, the next phase in Toyota’s evolution of safety systems. A number of functions that are part of the Toyota Safety Sense have been enhanced.

The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) features multiple enhancements. By enhancing the system capabilities, it is now possible for the system to help detect not only the vehicle ahead but also a preceding bicyclist in daytime and even a preceding pedestrian in low-light conditions.

TSS 2.5+ also enhances the PCS w/PD system with intersection support. At intersections, the system may detect an oncoming vehicle or pedestrian when performing a left-hand turn and may provide audio/visual alerts and automatic braking in certain conditions. Additional PCS functions include emergency steering assist, which is designed to stabilize the driver’s emergency steering maneuvers within their lane while avoiding a preceding pedestrian, bicyclist or vehicle.

Mirai comes equipped with Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which can be activated above 30 mph and is designed to perform vehicle-to-vehicle distance controls down to 0 mph and resume from a stop. DRCC also includes a new feature that allows for smoother overtaking of slower vehicles. If traveling behind a vehicle traveling slower than the preset speed, once the driver engages the turn signal with steering input the system will provide an initial increase in acceleration in preparation for changing lanes; after changing lanes, the vehicle will continue acceleration until it reaches the preset driving speed.

Lane Departure Alert is designed to help notify the driver via audible alert if it senses the vehicle is leaving the lane without engaging a turn signal. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to assist the driver by providing a slight steering force to help center the vehicle in its lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle.

Additional TSS 2.5+ features include Automatic High Beams, which detects preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switches between high beam and low beam headlights, and Road Sign Assist (RSA), which is designed to recognize certain road sign information when available, by using a forward-facing camera and display them on the MID.