Scooter trips from rental services in US averaged one mile per trip in 2019

The average distance per trip for rented scooters in the US in 2019 was one mile, according to data from the National Association of City Transportation Officials. Rented bikes (including e-bikes) were generally used for longer trips.

Trips made by bike share members averaged 1.5 miles while trips made by casual (non-member) bike share users averaged 3.3 miles.





Station-based bike shares have fixed stations in a service area where users return bikes. Source: National Association of City Transportation Officials (NACTO), Shared Micromobility in the US: 2019, Summer 2020.