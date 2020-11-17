XL Fleet expands XLP PHEV drive system for use in multiple GM fleet applications

XL Fleet announced that the Company’s XLP plug-in hybrid electric drive technology is being expanded for use across a range of fleet vehicles from General Motors. The platform is expected to begin shipping on select configurations of the Chevrolet and GMC Silverado / Sierra 2500 HD and 3500 HD pickup trucks in the first quarter of 2021, and on Chevrolet and GMC 3500 and 4500 cutaway chassis in the second quarter of 2021.





XL Fleet’s newest product offering expands its growing lineup of plug-in hybrid electric drive systems, which can improve fuel economy by increasing miles per gallon by up to 50% and reducing CO 2 emissions by approximately one-third compared to traditional gas-powered vehicles. It is also the company’s first plug-in hybrid system to be available for Chevrolet and GMC fleet vehicles, adding to a broad range of XL hybrid systems currently available for GM products.

These new product offerings further expand XL’s reach into a wide range of mission-critical electrified fleet applications, including electric utilities, emergency response units, last mile delivery vehicles and other highly specialized and demanding applications. The company believes its expanded portfolio will further extend its leadership position in fleet electrification.

By leveraging our experience with over 200 customers and utilizing proprietary data from nearly 140 million customer miles driven, we are uniquely positioned to quickly and efficiently develop solutions for applications with significant demand. The launch of our plug-in hybrid electric upfit technology for the GM family of high-performance fleet vehicles represents an exciting expansion of our work with GM Fleet as well as our growing line of plug-in hybrid electric solutions. This new platform incorporates XL’s second-generation plug-in hybrid electric drive technology, providing higher kilowatt-hours with a more scalable design that can be expanded onto a much broader array of vehicles and applications. —Dimitri Kazarinoff, Chief Executive Officer of XL Fleet

XL remains on track to complete its previously announced merger agreement with Pivotal Investment Corporation II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp. and is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol, “XL”.