ChargePoint integrates with Apple CarPlay

ChargePoint, one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, now works with Apple CarPlay, taking another step towards making the transition to electric mobility more seamless for drivers. This new integration brings essential EV charging data inside the vehicle, allowing drivers to easily access charging information directly from their vehicle’s infotainment system.

Starting now, drivers will be able to find nearby chargers, check station status, start a session, navigate to a station and more, without the need to pick up their iPhone while in transit.

The announcement comes on the heels of the addition of several new features available to Apple users including Dark Mode, Apple Watch compatibility, and a new ChargePoint widget in Today View for iPhone where drivers can find nearby stations or check real-time charging status.

The shift to electric mobility is transforming the driver experience, and ChargePoint’s integration with CarPlay is another pivotal step in the evolution already underway, driven by software and increased connectivity. By integrating essential charging data directly into the vehicle’s infotainment system, drivers are even more empowered and informed than ever. With the ability to connect their phone directly with the vehicle through CarPlay, drivers now have access to ChargePoint app information right on the vehicle display. The seamless connection between the app and vehicle represents the next step in how drivers and passengers will experience mobility in the future, accelerated by the global shift to electric drive. —Bill Loewenthal, Senior Vice President, Product, ChargePoint

ChargePoint compatibility with CarPlay offers a level of connectivity not previously available. By simply connecting a device updated to iOS 14 or above to a CarPlay-equipped vehicle, drivers will be able to begin accessing charging information from the in-vehicle display.

With the ChargePoint app in the CarPlay experience, drivers will have access to information available in the ChargePoint app, but now integrated with the in-dash infotainment system. With CarPlay, drivers will be able to see a map with nearby stations, check station status, select the station list for more information, and start a charging session.

In addition, drivers will be able to filter stations based on speed of the charger, cost, availability and plug type, find recent stations, access favorite charging spots and join waitlist all directly from the vehicle.