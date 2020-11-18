Tritium introduces scalable charging platform for EVs

Tritium, a provider of DC fast charging technology for electric vehicles (EVs), has unveiled its MSC (Modular Scalable Charging) hardware platform—the first platform to enable scalable electric vehicle charging networks.

The MSC platform provides customers with the flexibility to increase the power level of their charger as EV charging capabilities advance, and “pay as you grow”. Charger power can be increased in 25kW increments, starting at 25kW and increasing to 350kW and beyond.

As part of the launch, the company also revealed the first charger built on the platform with the unveiling of its next-gen RTM75 DC Fast Charger, allowing drivers to add 75 km (46 mi) of range to an electric vehicle in 10 minutes of charging. The slim charger also allows for simultaneous charging of two vehicles at once and is built with urban, retail, fleet and public environments in mind.





Previously, network operators were required to pre-order and install chargers from a set of prefabricated charging options; often set at 50kW (fast or rapid chargers), 175kW or 350kW (high power or ultra-fast chargers).

The MSC hardware platform allows for the quick installation of additional power electronics modules within each MSC-designed charger, such as the RTM75 and future iterations of Tritium chargers. For example, charger operators can purchase an RTM75 charger but start at 25kW or 50kW, pending their current power requirements, and scale to 75kW as their charging needs increase.

The first product on the MSC Hardware Platform is the RTM75, with the PKM150 and PKM350 following in 2021.

The RTM75 facilitates simultaneous charging for two EVs at a time and supports all charging standards on the market, including CCS and CHAdeMO, and satisfies the needs of all batteries up to 920V.

Further, the RTM75 is equipped with Plug and Charge (ISO 15118) technology, eliminating credit card payments or RFID authentication at the charger. Instead customers can pay through the charging cable when it communicates to the car directly; a driver simply plugs in their EV, charges their car, and drives away knowing that payment was automatically and securely managed via a set of digital authentication certificates that contain pre-approved payment and configurations.

The RTM75 is designed to accommodate the most stringent acoustic noise regulations with Whisper Mode, giving owners the flexibility to derate the charger’s power to meet municipal noise abatement requirements.

Coupled with the sealed electronics enclosure and legendary small footprint for which Tritium is renowned, the RTM75 can be installed in spaces where other chargers cannot fit. The fully sealed enclosure significantly reduces wear and tear, decreasing the need for maintenance, and prolonging the life of the charger. This next-gen IP65 fully-sealed fast charger can withstand the elements from -35 °C to +50 °C (-31 °F to +122 °F), while keeping electronics free from dust, water, salt, or other contaminants.