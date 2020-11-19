Landi Renzo USA secures CARB certification for heavy duty 7.3L CNG/RNG engine; F-450/550, F-650/750, F-53/59 and E-450

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
19 November 2020

Landi Renzo, the American subsidiary of Landi Renzo Group, the global leader in eco-fuel advanced systems for the automotive industry, received California Air Resources Board (CARB) Certification for the Heavy Duty Ford CNG/RNG 7.3L engine, which covers Class 4-7 vehicles. Supported vehicles include the F-450/550, F-650/750, F-53/59 and E-450.

Landi_Renzo_‘Eco-Ready’_Dedicated_CNGRNG_system_for_the_7.3L_engine

The Landi Renzo ‘Eco-Ready’ dedicated CNG/RNG system for the 7.3L engine targets airport and hotel shuttle buses, delivery trucks, service trucks, large package trucks as well as other vocational offerings. Many of these vehicles will be able to take advantage of various clean air grant funding opportunities.

During this multi-year effort, Landi Renzo USA, in partnership with Ford Motor Company, conducted extensive engine and vehicle testing to meet the stringent Ford Q-185 gaseous prep guidelines and demonstrate full useful life durability.

The Landi Renzo USA product is the only Ford QVM EPA and CARB certified CNG/RNG product in the market. By utilizing the Landi Renzo USA system, fleets have peace of mind knowing their product is supported by the OEM and warranty remains in place.

Landi Renzo has its global headquarters in Reggio Emilia, Italy, in addition to subsidiaries in 10 different countries, including Landi Renzo USA, based in Torrance, CA. As a leader in eco-mobility with 65 years' experience and an established presence in more than 70 countries, Landi Renzo has provided advanced fuel systems to more than 50 million vehicles globally reducing CO2 by 15 million tons.

Posted on 19 November 2020 in Biomethane / RNG, Engines, Natural Gas | | Comments (0)

