GM launches OnStar Insurance

GM is launching OnStar Insurance. GM’s new insurance agency, OnStar Insurance Services, will be the exclusive agent for OnStar Insurance.

OnStar Insurance Services intends to leverage its unique understanding of the vehicles GM produces to offer a secure, fair, personalized and easy-to-use digital insurance experience for drivers.

We aim to be an industry leader, offering insurance in an innovative way. GM customers who have subscribed to OnStar and connected services will be eligible to receive discounts, while also receiving fully-integrated services from OnStar Insurance Services. —Andrew Rose, president of OnStar Insurance Services

Over the next few years, OnStar Insurance Services plans to develop a digital insurance experience that is:

Secure. In the future, if an accident occurs, OnStar Insurance policyholders who have an OnStar Safety & Security plan will have added peace of mind knowing that Automatic Crash Response can notify an OnStar Emergency-certified Advisor who can send for help.

Fair. OnStar Insurance Services is working with its insurance carrier partners to offer insurance that takes biased judgement out of insurance shopping by focusing on factors within the customer’s control: individual vehicle usage and rewarding smart driving habits that benefit road safety.

Personalized. OnStar Insurance Services plans to provide customers with personalized vehicle care and promote safer driving habits. With advanced technology and data-backed analyses of driving behavior, OnStar Insurance Services plans to build on the learnings of the OnStar Smart Driver feature to provide proactive recommendations for smarter driving habits so customers can drive more safely and potentially earn discounts.

Easy to use. OnStar Insurance Services seeks to create a centralized location for customers’ automotive insurance needs. In the coming years, OnStar will work to provide customers with a seamless insurance shopping experience. With OnStar Insurance Services, convenient online support will be available, and OnStar Insurance Services’ agents will stand ready to help customers with insurance needs.

Starting with Arizona residents, OnStar Insurance Services will initially offer OnStar Insurance to GM employees in Q4 2020, expanding to additional customers, including the general public, in early 2021.