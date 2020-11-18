UK accelerates end of sale of new gasoline and diesel cars to 2030, hybrids to 2035
18 November 2020
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the government will accelerate the ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles, bringing it forward by ten years to 2030, as part of a “Green Industrial Revolution.” The sale of hybrid cars will be allowed until 2035.
Johnson announced the plan as part of his outline of a 10-point plan supporting the Green Industrial Revolution.
To support the acceleration to electrification, the Prime Minister announced:
£1.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) to accelerate the rollout of chargepoints for electric vehicles in homes, streets and on motorways across England, so people can more easily and conveniently charge their cars.
£582 million (US$773 million) in grants for those buying zero or ultra-low emission vehicles to make them cheaper to buy and incentivize more people to make the transition.
Nearly £500 million (US$664 million) to be spent in the next four years for the development and mass-scale production of electric vehicle batteries, as part of a commitment to provide up to £1 billion (US$1.3 billion), boosting international investment into strong manufacturing bases including in the Midlands and North East.
The government will also launch a consultation on the phase-out of new diesel heavy-duty trucks to put the UK in the vanguard of zero-emission freight.
The 10 main points of the overall plan are:
Offshore wind: Producing enough offshore wind to power every home, quadrupling production to 40GW by 2030.
Hydrogen: Working with industry aiming to generate 5GW of low carbon hydrogen production capacity by 2030 for industry, transport, power and homes, and aiming to develop the first town heated entirely by hydrogen by the end of the decade.
Nuclear: Advancing nuclear as a clean energy source, across large scale nuclear and developing the next generation of small and advanced reactors.
Electric vehicles: Backing car manufacturing bases including in the West Midlands, North East and North Wales to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles, and transforming the national infrastructure to better support electric vehicles.
Public transport, cycling and walking: Making cycling and walking more attractive ways to travel and investing in zero-emission public transport of the future.
Jet Zero and greener maritime: Supporting difficult-to-decarbonise industries to become greener through research projects for zero-emission planes and ships.
Homes and public buildings: Making homes, schools and hospitals greener, warmer and more energy efficient, with a target to install 600,000 heat pumps every year by 2028.
Carbon capture: Becoming a world-leader in technology to capture and store CO2 emissions away from the atmosphere, with a target to remove 10MT of carbon dioxide by 2030, equivalent to all emissions of the industrial Humber today.
Nature: Protecting and restoring the natural environment, planting 30,000 hectares of trees every year.
Innovation and finance: Developing the technologies needed to reach these new energy ambitions and make the City of London the global center of green finance.
Oct 2020 sales:
BEV 9,335
PHEV 7,775
HEV 11,038
MHEV Diesel 6,129
MHEV Petrol 16,023
The last category MHEV petrol grew 545.8% year on year.
All new cars could be MHEV within a few years, for a tiny fraction of the money chucked at BEVs, and that would knock both noxious emissions and GHG down way more.
Most toxic emissions are now non exhaust. MHEV can also recoup brake energy , and the heavy weight and massive acceleration of for instance the Tesla Model 3 make them far worse for tire and road dust.
Posted by: Davemart | 18 November 2020 at 06:04 AM
As many cars are parked beside the road in the UK as those who have garages and driveways, so there is no conceivable way of providing home charging.
Wealthy greenwashers are grabbing hold of maximum perks with utter disregard for the impracticality for most of the 'BEV solution' aside from the fact that the cost of the battery pack in a long range BEV still costs as much as an entire cheap ICE car.
The talk of rapidly falling battery costs is not evident in sales prices, and is about as credible as the salespeople at a timeshare convention.
MPs and their cronies having homes in the Barbican are getting effectively free cars with exemption from higher rate tax and the London congestion charge on the back of their alledgedly green purchases.
It is regressive pork barrel politics, with a fake green veneer.
Right up Boris's street.
Posted by: Davemart | 18 November 2020 at 06:11 AM