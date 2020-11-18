UK accelerates end of sale of new gasoline and diesel cars to 2030, hybrids to 2035

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the government will accelerate the ban on the sale of new gasoline and diesel vehicles, bringing it forward by ten years to 2030, as part of a “Green Industrial Revolution.” The sale of hybrid cars will be allowed until 2035.

Johnson announced the plan as part of his outline of a 10-point plan supporting the Green Industrial Revolution.

To support the acceleration to electrification, the Prime Minister announced:

£1.3 billion (US$1.7 billion) to accelerate the rollout of chargepoints for electric vehicles in homes, streets and on motorways across England, so people can more easily and conveniently charge their cars.

£582 million (US$773 million) in grants for those buying zero or ultra-low emission vehicles to make them cheaper to buy and incentivize more people to make the transition.

Nearly £500 million (US$664 million) to be spent in the next four years for the development and mass-scale production of electric vehicle batteries, as part of a commitment to provide up to £1 billion (US$1.3 billion), boosting international investment into strong manufacturing bases including in the Midlands and North East.

The government will also launch a consultation on the phase-out of new diesel heavy-duty trucks to put the UK in the vanguard of zero-emission freight.

The 10 main points of the overall plan are: