BASF develops Ultradur RX for automotive radar applications

20 November 2020

BASF has developed a modified polybutylene terephthalate (PBT) specifically for radar sensor applications in vehicles: Ultradur RX. With good resistance against media such as splash water, oils or salt, Ultradur offers exceptional protection for sensor housings. In addition, the new material shields the sensitive electronics in the housings against disturbing electromagnetic waves from other vehicles.

P366_Ultradur_RX_Sensor

The different grades of the new Ultradur RX series are products designed for absorption and reduction of interference radiation in the range of 76 to 81 GHz. They offer a high level of protection of the sensitive electronics.

This dielectrically optimized material fulfills the high standards for sensor components and is suitable for the use as a rear housing cover or behind the printed circuit board of a radar sensor, for example.

—Dr. Erik Gubbels, R&D Ultradur expert in the Performance Materials division at BASF

With increasing electromagnetic interference issues in road traffic, it is crucial that for optimal sensor functioning this noise is absorbed and therefore reduced. By suppressing disturbing radar radiation Ultradur enables a better assignment of the received signals, which at the same time means an improvement in safety. As a functionalized plastic, Ultradur RX is an alternative to metal housings, thus contributing to weight savings and higher vehicle efficiency.

Since the absorption properties depend on geometric conditions, the suitable material must be selected for each application.

Posted on 20 November 2020 in Autonomous driving, Driver Assistance Systems, Sensors | | Comments (0)

