S. Korean universities partner to develop next-generation Li-metal batteries

South Korea’s Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST), in collaboration with Pukyong National University and Chosun University, has embarked on a joint research project to develop the next-generation of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). This project was selected for the first-half 2020 Samsung Research Funding Program for Future Technologies in early June 2020.

Lithium-metal batteries are next-generation energy storage devices with high energy density, and thus have attracted attention in research and development as the next-generation energy storage device for EVs, especially when compared to existing LIBs. The research team aims to develop lithium-metal batteries that can be mass-produced, thereby realizing large-scale EV batteries that have high energy density and are lightweight.

The research team plans to conduct research throughout the whole process chain for production of lithium-metal batteries, from developing new commercializable materials for lithium-metal batteries to the design of catalytic electrodes and electrolytes. Each of the team members are experts in their respective fields who have research experience at UNIST.

The joint research team, consisting of Professor Kyeong-Min Jeong (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST), Professor Nam-Soon Choi (School of Energy and Chemical Engineering, UNIST), Professor Pilgun Oh (Department of Graphic Arts Information Engineering, PKNU), and Professor Yoonkook Son (Department of Electrical Engineering, Chosun University), began full-scale research activities in August this year, and has been given KRW 1 billion (US$900,000) in funding to design and develop electrode materials for lithium-metal batteries.