Volkswagen ID.4 using Vehicle Dynamics Manager introduced in Golf

In a brief describing the suspension of the new ID.4 electric SUV, Volkswagen noted that the ID.4 uses the new, networked Vehicle Dynamics Manager (VDM) introduced with the new Golf.





In front-wheel drive Golfs, the VDM coordinates and activates the functions of the electronically controlled front-axle locking differential (standard in the Golf GTI), the electronic XDS differential lock as well as the lateral dynamic components of the optional electronically controlled shock absorbers (DCC) during every driving maneuver. In this process, adapting the individual wheel damping (200 times a second) guarantees particularly agile and accurate handling.

In the newly released Golf R, in a world first, the all-wheel drive is networked via the VDM with other running gear systems such the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the DCC adaptive damping system (earlier post).

In the ID.4, the VDM works closely with the stability control ESC. The Driving Dynamics Manager controls the wheel-selective brake interventions of the XDS electronic transverse drive lock and the work of the DCC damper control. It uses a digital target model to achieve optimum driving and steering behavior in every situation. As soon as the vehicle turns into a corner, the ID.4 behaves more spontaneously, linearly and accurately.

The ESC in turn cooperates closely with the control units for the electric engine and the power electronics. Although a rear-wheel drive car tends to oversteer in principle, this networking ensures that the rear wheels of the ID.4 find stable grip in every situation—during full acceleration, when cornering fast and when decelerating by brake recuperation.

This traction control—another innovation at Volkswagen—is speed-based and takes place automatically every millisecond—i.e. so fast and therefore so gently that the driver hardly feels it.





Other elements of the ID.4. The rear-wheel drive of the ID.4 ensures strong traction. The high-voltage battery is located between the axles at the lowest point of the car. This benefits the center of gravity and weight distribution: with all drive variants, it deviates from the ideal value by no more than one percent, 50:50.

The front axle of the ID.4 follows the McPherson design, the steering is translated with a 15.9:1 ratio. For the first time at Volkswagen, the steering system is located in front of the center of the wheel; this position guarantees high stability during fast cornering. At the rear is a new compact five-link suspension with a subframe that is elastically connected to the body. Parts of the suspension are made of lightweight aluminum to reduce weight.

Large wheels and powerful brakes. The range of wheels for the ID.4 starts with the 18-inch format, either in steel or aluminum. Starting with the ID.4 Life model, 19-inch wheels are standard; above that, there are only light-alloy wheels with 20- or 21-inch diameters. Although the large wheels in the wheel arches take up a corresponding amount of space, the ID.4 only requires a turning circle of 10.2 meters.md extremely little for a car in its class.

The wheels are aerodynamically optimized by their flat design, the tires have low rolling resistance. In the ID.4 Pure and ID.4 City entry-level models, they are 235 millimeters wide at the front and rear, with cross-sections varying according to wheel size. All other ID.4 models roll off the production line on combination tires: 235 millimeters wide at the front and 255 millimeters at the rear.

The brake discs on the front axle of the ID.4 models with the 77-kWh battery are 358 millimeters in diameter. Drum brakes operate on the rear wheels. Their pads are designed to last the lifespan of the car. Corrosion is impossible, although the brakes are rarely used in everyday driving. Most of the deceleration is performed by the electric motor, which recovers energy in the process.

Progressive steering, DCC chassis control and driving mode selection. With the “Plus” sports package (in the top model ID.4 Max), the ID.4’s chassis takes on a whole new form. One of its two components is the Progressive Steering, which works more and more directly as the steering angle increases: its ratio ranges from 15.9:1 to 14.5:1. The other component is the DCC adaptive chassis control, which works depending on the road surface and the driving situation. It regulates the characteristics of the damper on each wheel 200 times per second—this enables a high level of ride comfort or a tight connection to the road.

The DCC and Progressive Steering are coupled with Driving Profile Selection, which gives the driver a choice of four modes. Eco, Comfort and Sport are preconfigured. In Individual mode, the driver is given additional setting options on the central display: They can select fine intermediate levels between Comfort and Sport or make both modes even more extreme—in other words, even more comfortable or even more dynamic.

The ID.4, Volkswagen’s first fully electric SUV and the brand’s first electric world car, will be launched after the 1ST Edition with eight preconfigured models. The high-voltage battery is available with 52 or 77 kWh energy capacity (net), the range is up to 520 kilometers (323 miles) (WLTP). The electric motor is available in three power levels between 109 kW (148 PS) and 150 kW (204 PS).