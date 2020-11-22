Hexagon Purus to deliver 45-foot hydrogen distribution systems to Everfuel

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
22 November 2020

Hexagon Purus signed a multi-year master frame agreement with Everfuel to deliver multiple units of newly designed 45-foot hydrogen distribution systems. The systems will be used to transport hydrogen to refueling stations serving hydrogen fuel cell electric passenger car fleets (e.g. taxis), trucks and buses. At signing, Everfuel ordered its first six distribution units under the new frame agreement.

X-STORE-h2Tansport

The master frame agreement covers design, production and delivery of hydrogen distribution systems for Everfuel through 2025, with an estimated value of approximately €14 million.

X-STORE-h2Tansport

Hexagon Purus is a leading provider of type 4 cylinders—fiber composite cylinders with plastic lining. Type 4 cylinders provide a combination of weight, safety, efficiency and durability for hydrogen applications.

Everfuel is making green hydrogen for zero emission mobility commercially available across Europe and will be the first to apply the newly designed hydrogen distribution units.

From a conceptual idea presented by Everfuel to improve the functionality of the system, Hexagon Purus has developed a hydrogen distribution system with a nominal payload capacity of 958 kg of compressed hydrogen at 300 bar. The new design includes an advanced monitoring system for improved filling efficiency.

They are designed by, and will be produced at, Hexagon Purus’ production and assembly facility in Kassel, Germany.

The increased use of fuel cell electric vehicles has been pointed out by the European Commission as an important step to reach an emission-free transport sector.

This agreement follows an initial purchase order received by Hexagon Purus from Everfuel earlier this year. The first order under the new frame agreement will be delivered in 2021.

Posted on 22 November 2020 in Hydrogen, Hydrogen Storage, Market Background | | Comments (0)

