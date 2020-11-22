Oxis Energy to supply Li-S batteries to luxury yacht project

Yachts de Luxe (YdL) of Singapore has placed a commercial 10-year worldwide contract with OXIS Energy valued at $5 million to build the world’s first luxury boat to be powered by Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S) battery cells and battery systems technology. The objective is to achieve a range between 70 and 100 nautical miles at cruising speed.

OXIS will work with YdL to design the new 40-foot luxury day boat which will carry a 400 kWh battery system comprising ultra light, high-power cells and a BMS. The design and manufacture of the cells modules, the BMS and its installation will be carried out by Williams Advanced Engineering, a subcontractor on the project.





OXIS Li-S technology does not use any toxic or rare earth material in the make-up of its cell technology which is hugely advantageous when building large batteries for maritime vessels. At the end of life, the materials used in the Li-S cells can be disposed of without damaging the environment.

The electrified Luxury Day Boat will be on display at the Monaco Boat show in September 2021.

OXIS Energy Ltd is involved in the design, development and now the move towards commercial production of Lithium-Sulfur cells for battery systems. OXIS manufactures and produces all aspects and components in the making of the Li-S cell. With more than 42 patent families, OXIS has been granted 204 patents with 106 pending.