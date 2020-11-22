Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BMW Group founds company to develop and distribute innovative robots and management software for logistics solutions
S. Korean team develops highly efficient, long-lasting electrocatalyst to boost electrolytic hydrogen production

Oxis Energy to supply Li-S batteries to luxury yacht project

22 November 2020

Yachts de Luxe (YdL) of Singapore has placed a commercial 10-year worldwide contract with OXIS Energy valued at $5 million to build the world’s first luxury boat to be powered by Lithium-Sulfur (Li-S) battery cells and battery systems technology. The objective is to achieve a range between 70 and 100 nautical miles at cruising speed.

OXIS will work with YdL to design the new 40-foot luxury day boat which will carry a 400 kWh battery system comprising ultra light, high-power cells and a BMS. The design and manufacture of the cells modules, the BMS and its installation will be carried out by Williams Advanced Engineering, a subcontractor on the project.

Oxis2

OXIS Li-S technology does not use any toxic or rare earth material in the make-up of its cell technology which is hugely advantageous when building large batteries for maritime vessels. At the end of life, the materials used in the Li-S cells can be disposed of without damaging the environment.

The electrified Luxury Day Boat will be on display at the Monaco Boat show in September 2021.

OXIS Energy Ltd is involved in the design, development and now the move towards commercial production of Lithium-Sulfur cells for battery systems. OXIS manufactures and produces all aspects and components in the making of the Li-S cell. With more than 42 patent families, OXIS has been granted 204 patents with 106 pending.

Posted on 22 November 2020 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Li-Sulfur, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)