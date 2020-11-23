DHL piloting 4 BYD electric Class 8 trucks in LA

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
23 November 2020

DHL is piloting four BYD Class 8 battery-electric trucks in the Los Angeles market, just in time for the peak holiday shipping season.

Equipped with a comfortable air-ride cab and air suspension, the trucks have more than enough power and torque to operate at 82,000 lbs. combined weight. DHL plans to use the new trucks in the Los Angeles market, to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service center facilities.

The new trucks enhance DHL’s alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet in the US, which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric, and clean diesel—in addition to low-power electric-assist e-Cargo Cycles.

In addition, DHL Express has 72 all-electric battery-powered vans on order from multiple vendors, which will support DHL pickup and delivery operations throughout California and New York.

In March 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the parent company of DHL Express, registered a significant first for the logistics industry by setting the goal of reducing its logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050.

Posted on 23 November 2020 in Electric (Battery), Fleets, Heavy-duty

