XL Fleet: largest partner expects to double orders in 2021 to more than 2,000 units

XL Fleet announced that Farmbro Inc., an Ontario-based upfitting solutions service provider specializing in commercial and work vehicles, expects to double its sales volume from approximately 1,000 XL unit installations in 2020 to more than 2,000 in 2021 to meet the increasing demand for fleet electrification in Canada.

As part of its expanding partnership, XL Fleet is recognizing Farmbro as its Sales and Installation Partner of the Year for 2020.

Farmbro is a member of XL’s Sales and Installation Partner network, the company’s go-to-market channel for selling and installing the thousands of electrification systems it has deployed in fleet vehicles throughout North America.

Farmbro installs XL’s hybrid electric drive systems on a wide range of vehicles and applications for its Canadian fleet customers, including Ford Transits and Ford E-450 step vans for applications including last mile delivery, emergency response, customer service and mass transit.

XL remains on track to complete its previously announced merger agreement with Pivotal Investment Corporation II, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in the fourth quarter of 2020. Upon closing, the combined company will be named XL Fleet Corp. and is expected to remain listed on the New York Stock Exchange under a new ticker symbol, “XL”.