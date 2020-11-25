Solaris delivers electric school bus; Kangaroo program

Solaris has delivered an electric Urbino 12 school bus to the commune of Gręboszów in Poland. The purchase of the eco-friendly vehicle was subsidized by the NFOŚiGW (the National Fund for Environmental Protection and Water Management) as part of the “Kangaroo: A Safe and Environmentally Friendly Way to School” program.





The “Kangaroo” program is a fund established under the aegis of the Green Investment Scheme, which provides numerous Polish cities and towns with funding to purchase electric school buses. This financial support was also granted to the commune of Gręboszów. This is the second vehicle of that type in Poland and one of very few e-buses of that class to be seen on European roads.

The orange Urbino 12 electric features signage placed at the front and rear of the vehicle informing other road users that children are on board. Passengers are able to enter the bus through two entrances, arranged in a 2-2-0 layout, and which sound an acoustic signal when opened. Orange beacon lights, which turn on automatically when the bus doors open, are mounted on the roof, on the rear section. There are 41 seats on board the vehicle and all of them feature safety belts.

The bus is fully adapted to transport disabled persons. It features an area fitted with a strap system for them, and a ramp to facilitate entry installed at the second door. Students are able to recharge their electric devices using dual USB ports placed on the side walls of the bus. Moreover, travel comfort is ensured by air-conditioning with a potentiometer that enables the manual programming of the temperature in the passenger compartment and the driver’s cabin. In order to ensure passengers’ safety, the electric school bus is equipped with a CCTV system and it is able to make voice announcements inside and outside of the vehicle. An automatic hand sanitiser dispenser has also been mounted on board.

The school e-bus is fitted with Solaris High Energy+ batteries with a total capacity of nearly 240 kWh and driven by an electric axle with two integrated electric motors of 125 kW each. The bus will be charged using a mobile charger of 40 kW which forms part of the order.

Financial support from the NFOŚiGW for the purchase of brand-new electric school buses in Poland has been provided to four communes. Three of them have opted for an emission-free bus made by Solaris.