VW Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake available with plug-in hybrid drive

27 November 2020

Volkswagen’s new Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake are available in Europe as plug-in hybrid models. Prices in Germany start from €51,064.37 (US$60,800) for the Arteon eHybrid with a hatchback and from €51,927.06 (US$61,900) for the Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid.

Volkswagen now offers the Golf, Tiguan, Passat, Passat Estate, Arteon, Arteon Shooting Brake and Touareg with a hybrid drive. The Arteon PHEV models offer electric ranges of up to 59 kilometers (37 miles) (hatchback) and 57 kilometers (35 miles) (Shooting Brake).

Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid R-Line

When using the electric motor, the two new Arteon models can drive at speeds up to 130 km/h (81 mph). At higher speeds, the efficient four-cylinder TSI engine (turbocharged gasoline engine) is activated.

Over medium to long distances, the electric motor helps to reduce the TSI’s consumption as the hybrid system enables the gasoline engine to be completely switched off on a recurrent basis. The energy required to provide electric support is recovered using brake energy recuperation during the journey. If the new Volkswagens start their journey with a fully charged (from a socket) lithium-ion battery and a full tank of fuel, they can achieve high combined ranges of more than 900 kilometers, according to the company.

System power of 160 kW (218 PS) and system torque of 400 N·m create a superior driving performance. Both Arteon models accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 7.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 222 km/h (138 mph).

In general, every Arteon is also equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control ACC, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and progressive steering that is as sporty as it is comfortable. The standard interior equipment package comes with Digital Cockpit Pro (digital instruments), an 8.0-inch Infotainment system with a navigation function (Discover Media) and DAB+ (digital radio) and illuminated touch sliders for the electronically controlled automatic air conditioner.

