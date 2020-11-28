Renault Trucks delivers first of 20 electric trucks to Carlsberg Group

Renault Trucks has delivered the first of twenty electric 26-tonne Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. vehicles to Feldschlösschen, a subsidiary of the Carlsberg Group.





We are proud to see our pioneering work with electric trucks, which began several years ago now, finally paying off. We are the first company in Switzerland and even Europe to use these environmentally friendly trucks for beverage transport. Our ambition is to take on a leading role not only in the development of beers and beverages, but also in beverage logistics and climate protection. —Thomas Amstutz, CEO of Feldschlösschen

Feldschlösschen will be using its electric trucks charged using renewable electricity, for the last few miles, while it will rely on rail transport for long distances.

Renault Trucks provides a comprehensive range of fully-electric vehicles from 3.1 to 26 tons.

The D Wide Z.E. has a GVW of 26 t, with a wheelbase of 3,900 mm. The truck features two electric motors with a total rating of 370 kW (260 kW continuous output). Maximum torque of the electric motors is 850 N·m; maximum torque at the rear axle is 28 kN·m.

Equipped with a two-speed gear box, the truck offers Li-ion battery packs in sizes ranging from 200 kWh to 265 kWh. Real-world operating range is up to 180 km (112 miles).